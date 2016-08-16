JAKARTA, Aug 16 Indonesia sold 18 trillion rupiah ($1.37 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the Finance Ministry said. Total incoming bids were 36.96 trillion rupiah, lower than 45.88 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Aug. 2. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.74 for the t-bills maturing in May 2017. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing May May 2017 July 2021 May 2031 2036 Incoming bids 9.4824 12.2238 9.1222 6.1328 (trln rph) Winning bids 2.0000 3.550 6.700 5.750 (trln rph) - Competitive 2.000 2.485 4.690 4.211 bids (trln rph) - Non - 1.065 2.010 1.539 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 5.75000 6.57000 7.17000 7.28000 (pct) Highest yield 6.25000 6.79000 7.29000 7.40000 (pct) Weighted avg 5.81434 6.61373 7.19999 7.31998 yield Bid-to-cover 4.74 3.44 1.36 1.07 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry.($1 = 13,098 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)