JAKARTA, Aug 30 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 13 trillion
rupiah ($979.65 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative
target of 12 trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 22.12 trillion rupiah, lower than 36.96 trillion
rupiah received in the previous auction on August 16.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.91 for the bonds maturing in May 2036
.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.
T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing
Dec 2016 Aug 2017 Sep 2026 May 2031 May 2036
<IDFR0056 <IDFR0073 <IDFR0072=
=> => >
Incoming 2.3744 0.9931 10.7544 4.0595 3.9349
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 2.000 - 6.800 2.850 1.350
bids
(trln
rph)
- 2.000 - 4.852 2.634 0.945
Competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
- Non - - 1.948 0.216 0.405
competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 5.40000 6.10000 7.08000 7.36000 7.46000
yield
(pct)
Highest 6.10000 6.75000 7.32000 7.54000 7.75000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 5.60306 - 7.13985 7.39983 7.47993
avg yield
Bid-to-co 1.19 - 1.58 1.42 2.91
ver ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids
absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,270 rupiah)
