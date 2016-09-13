JAKARTA, Sept 13 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 12 trillion rupiah ($910.82 million) of bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, in line with the indicative target.
Total incoming bids were 16.53 trillion rupiah, lower than
22.12 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on August
30.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.55 for the t-bills
maturing in September 2017.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing
Sept May 2022 May 2027 May 2031 Feb 2044
2017 <IDFR006 <IDFR0059 <IDFR0073 <IDFR0067=
1=> => => >
Incoming 2.331 3.575 5.415 1.5373 3.6713
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 1.500 3.250 3.850 - 3.400
bids
(trln
rph)
- 0.900 2.637 3.220 - 3.000
Competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
- Non 0.600 0.613 0.630 - 0.400
competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 6.10000 6.70000 6.95000 7.25000 7.55000
yield
(pct)
Highest 6.70000 6.92000 7.40000 7.50000 8.50000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 6.14700 6.78460 7.02381 - 7.60075
avg yield
Bid-to-co 1.55 1.10 1.41 - 1.08
ver ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 13,175 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)