Sept 27 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 14
trillion rupiah ($1.08 billion) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 19.73 trillion rupiah compared with
16.53 trillion rupiah, received in the previous auction on
September 13.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.91 for the bonds
maturing in May 2027.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing
June May 2022 May 2027 May 2036
2017 <IDFR006 <IDFR0059 <IDFR0072
1=> => =>
Incoming 2.225 6.5013 6.4959 4.5082
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 1.350 5.900 3.400 3.350
bids
(trln
rph)
- 1.350 4.604 2.380 2.759
Competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
- Non - 1.296 1.020 0.591
competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 5.95000 6.68000 6.85000 7.25000
yield
(pct)
Highest 6.60000 6.90000 7.27000 8.00000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 6.00926 6.72979 6.90395 7.35880
avg yield
Bid-to-co 1.65 1.10 1.91 1.35
ver ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 12,945 rupiah)
