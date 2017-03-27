JAKARTA, March 27 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 18.65 trillion rupiah ($1.40 billion) of bonds at an auction on Monday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 33.95 trillion rupiah, higher than the 26.44 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on March 14. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.74 for the T-bills maturing in March 2018. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing June 2017 March 2018 May 2027 Aug 2032 May 2036 <IDFR005 <IDFR007 <IDFR007 9=> 4=> 2=> Incoming 8.983 4.935 8.5966 5.6912 5.7436 bids (trln rph) Winning 5.450 1.800 3.500 3.250 4.650 bids (trln rph) - 2.950 0.900 2.450 2.275 3.460 Competit ive bids (trln rph) - Non 2.500 0.900 1.050 0.975 1.190 competit ive bids (trln rph) Lowest 4.85000 6.02000 7.06000 7.46000 7.70000 yield (pct) Highest 5.30000 6.24000 7.35000 7.62000 8.00000 yield (pct) Weighted 4.99664 6.05000 7.08604 7.50959 7.75989 avg yield Bid-to-c 1.65 2.74 2.46 1.75 1.24 over ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,309 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)