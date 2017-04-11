Metlife adds to CEO succession pool with new appointments
June 15 Metlife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, announced added responsibilities for some of its senior executives, adding to the pool of potential successors to its chief executive.
JAKARTA, April 11 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 17 trillion rupiah ($1.28 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were worth 41.89 trillion rupiah, higher than the 33.95 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on March 27. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.85 for the bonds maturing in May 2027. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing July 2017 April 2018 May 2022 May 2027 Aug 2032 <IDFR006 <IDFR005 <IDFR007 1=> 9=> 4=> Incoming 11.040 8.430 8.319 7.6948 6.4099 bids (trln rph) Winning 5.000 5.000 2.750 2.000 2.250 bids (trln rph) - 2.500 4.000 1.925 1.400 1.575 Competit ive bids (trln rph) - Non 2.500 1.000 0.825 0.600 0.675 competit ive bids (trln rph) Lowest 4.79000 5.95000 6.77000 7.05000 7.40000 yield (pct) Highest 5.65000 6.25000 6.95000 7.18000 7.68000 yield (pct) Weighted 4.92800 5.99093 6.81462 7.08745 7.46982 avg yield Bid-to-c 2.21 1.69 3.03 3.85 2.85 over ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,281 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
NEW YORK, June 15 A former banker at Julius Baer and Credit Suisse pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe of FIFA, the world soccer governing body.
MOSCOW, June 15 A placement of shares in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot had been planned for this week but was put on hold due to market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.