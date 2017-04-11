JAKARTA, April 11 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 17 trillion rupiah ($1.28 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were worth 41.89 trillion rupiah, higher than the 33.95 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on March 27. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.85 for the bonds maturing in May 2027. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing July 2017 April 2018 May 2022 May 2027 Aug 2032 <IDFR006 <IDFR005 <IDFR007 1=> 9=> 4=> Incoming 11.040 8.430 8.319 7.6948 6.4099 bids (trln rph) Winning 5.000 5.000 2.750 2.000 2.250 bids (trln rph) - 2.500 4.000 1.925 1.400 1.575 Competit ive bids (trln rph) - Non 2.500 1.000 0.825 0.600 0.675 competit ive bids (trln rph) Lowest 4.79000 5.95000 6.77000 7.05000 7.40000 yield (pct) Highest 5.65000 6.25000 6.95000 7.18000 7.68000 yield (pct) Weighted 4.92800 5.99093 6.81462 7.08745 7.46982 avg yield Bid-to-c 2.21 1.69 3.03 3.85 2.85 over ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,281 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)