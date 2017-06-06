JAKARTA, June 6 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were worth 33.60 trillion rupiah, lower than the 43.87 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on May 23. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.35 for the bonds maturing in May 2027 . Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing May maturing Sept 2017 Jun 2018 May 2022 2027 Aug 2032 Incoming bids (trln rph) 5.825 8.475 6.936 6.8727 5.4887 Winning bids (trln rph) 5.000 2.550 2.200 2.050 2.200 - Competitive bids 2.500 1.275 1.540 1.435 1.540 (trln rph) - Non competitive bids 2.500 1.275 0.660 0.615 0.660 (trln rph) Lowest yield (pct) 4.89000 5.80000 6.64000 6.90000 7.35000 Highest yield (pct) 5.09000 6.17000 6.80000 7.05000 7.52000 Weighted avg yield 4.95300 5.82984 6.66981 6.92990 7.38672 Bid-to-cover ratio 1.17 3.32 3.15 3.35 2.49 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,290 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)