TABLE-Indonesia sells 21.05 trillion rupiah of bonds, above target
July 25, 2017 / 8:37 AM / in a day

TABLE-Indonesia sells 21.05 trillion rupiah of bonds, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    JAKARTA, July 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 21.05 trillion rupiah ($1.58 billion) of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion
rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were worth 35.99 trillion rupiah, higher
than the 33.68 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction
on July 11.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.48 for bonds maturing
in May 2022.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
           T-bills    T-bills     Bonds     Bonds     Bonds
           maturing   maturing    maturing  maturing  maturing
           Oct 2017   Apr 2018    May 2022  May 2027  Aug 2032
                                  <IDFR006  <IDFR005  <IDFR007
                                  1=>       9=>       4=>
 Incoming  5.850      6.650       8.6737    8.9992    5.8131
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Winning   5.000      3.050       3.500     5.750     3.750
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 -         2.500      1.525       2.639     4.025     2.625
 Competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 - Non     2.500      1.525       0.861     1.725     1.125
 competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest    4.85000    5.60000     6.70000   6.91000   7.28000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest   5.20000    5.90000     6.90000   7.07000   7.42000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted  5.02980    5.69902     6.73955   6.93984   7.32975
 avg                                                  
 yield                                                
 Bid-to-c  1.17       2.18        2.48      1.57      1.55
 over                                                 
 ratio                                                
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
    ($1 = 13,322 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

