TABLE-Indonesia sells 21.05 trillion rupiah of bonds, above target

JAKARTA, July 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 21.05 trillion rupiah ($1.58 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were worth 35.99 trillion rupiah, higher than the 33.68 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on July 11. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.48 for bonds maturing in May 2022. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing Oct 2017 Apr 2018 May 2022 May 2027 Aug 2032 <IDFR006 <IDFR005 <IDFR007 1=> 9=> 4=> Incoming 5.850 6.650 8.6737 8.9992 5.8131 bids (trln rph) Winning 5.000 3.050 3.500 5.750 3.750 bids (trln rph) - 2.500 1.525 2.639 4.025 2.625 Competit ive bids (trln rph) - Non 2.500 1.525 0.861 1.725 1.125 competit ive bids (trln rph) Lowest 4.85000 5.60000 6.70000 6.91000 7.28000 yield (pct) Highest 5.20000 5.90000 6.90000 7.07000 7.42000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.02980 5.69902 6.73955 6.93984 7.32975 avg yield Bid-to-c 1.17 2.18 2.48 1.57 1.55 over ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,322 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)