JAKARTA, Nov 22 Indonesia raised 7 trillion rupiah ($775.6 million) in a debt auction on Tuesday, after receiving total incoming bids of 12.2 trillion rupiah, with shorter-term yields all lower than the previous auction.

The ministry sold 300 billion rupiah of three-month T-bills and 1.6 trillion rupiah of one-year T-bills, as well as 950 billion of six-year bonds, 2.25 trillion rupiah of 11-year bonds, and 1.9 trillion rupiah of 16-year bonds.

Following are the results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent.

3-MTH 1-YR FR0060 FR0061 FR0059

T-BILL T-BILL Incoming bids 1.893 4.400 1.581 2.286 2.056 (trln rph) Winning bids 0.300 1.600 0.950 2.250 1.900 (trln rph) - Competitive 0.300 0.800 0.760 2.205 1.848 bids - Non competitive - 0.800 0.190 0.045 0.052 bids Lowest yield 4.40625 4.59375 5.37500 6.37500 6.71875 (pct) Highest yield 5.00000 5.50000 6.00000 6.62500 6.96875 (pct) Weighted avg 4.46740 4.66797 5.59766 6.47633 6.82410 yield Bid-to-cover 6.31 2.75 1.66 1.02 1.08 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 9,025 rupiah) (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)