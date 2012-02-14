BRIEF-CVI Investments reports 9.3 pct passive stake in Galena Biopharma
* CVI Investmentsreports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, Feb 14 Indonesia raised 2.175 trillion rupiah ($241.67 million) in a sukuk auction on Tuesday, after receiving incoming bids of 7.056 trillion rupiah, with yields all lower than the previous auction.
Following are the results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent.
6-mth 6-yr 10-yr 15-yr 25-yr
T-bill PBS PBS PBS PBS Incoming bids 2,331 246 219 476 3,784 (bln rph) Winning bids - 25 - 100 2,050 (bln rph) - Competitive - 25 - 70 1,453 bids - Non competitive - - - 30 597 bids Lowest yield 3.71875 4.71875 5.31250 5.71875 6.15625 (pct) Highest yield 4.25000 5.65625 5.75000 6.31250 7.00000 (pct) Weighted avg - 4.71875 - 5.75000 6.24830 yield (pct) Bid-to-cover - 9.84 - 4.76 1.85 ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 9,000 rupiah) (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
