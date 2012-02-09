JAKARTA Feb 9 Indonesia's central bank sold its nine-month SBI debt in an auction on Thursday at a rate of 3.82290 percent, down sharply from the previous auction after Moody's rating agency upgraded the country to an investment grade status.

The rate in the previous auction on Jan 12 was 4.88325 percent.

The bank also sold nine-month sharia SBIs at the same rate on Thursday. SBI debt is offered once a month and is aimed at absorbing liquidity in the financial system to control inflation.

Bank Indonesia (BI) unexpectedly cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to a record low 5.75 percent on Thursday, after keeping it steady in the past two months, as it focuses more on growth than inflation.

Foreign investors have cut their SBI holdings by 90 percent since BI imposed a six-month holding period on SBIs in May last year. Foreign ownership in SBIs in January stood at 7.2 percent of the total outstanding SBIs.

