JAKARTA Feb 16 Indonesia plans to raise 8 trillion rupiah ($891.86 million) in a debt auction on Feb. 21, said the finance ministry, which has already raised nearly 70 percent of its debt target of 53.2 trillion rupiah this quarter.

The ministry also said on Thursday it would bring forward a sukuk auction to Feb. 23 from Feb. 28 with the aim of raising 1 trillion rupiah.

Foreign appetite for Indonesian bonds has increased since January when Moody's upgraded the country's rating to investment status. As of Feb. 14, foreign investors held 234.6 trillion rupiah, or 31.6 percent, of the total outstanding bonds, according to the latest government data.

($1 = 8,970 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Matthew Bigg)