JAKARTA, Feb 23 Indonesia sold 1.472 trillion rupiah ($162.65 million) of sukuk in an auction on Thursday, above target, and yields fell across the curve, the debt office said.

The 25-year project-based sukuk (PBS) saw the strongest demand. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent.

6-yr 10-yr 15-yr 25-yr

PBS PBS PBS PBS Incoming bids 246 196 115 1,569.5 (bln rph) Winning bids 25 170 77 1,200 (bln rph) - Competitive 25 150 62 1,176.5 bids - Non 0 20 15 23.5 competitive bids Lowest yield 4.46875 5.43750 5.75000 6.25000 (pct) Highest yield 6.00000 6.50000 7.00000 7.25000 (pct) Weighted avg 4.46875 5.50000 5.77823 6.29231 yield (pct) Bid-to-cover- 9.84 1.15 1.49 1.31 ratio ($1 = 9,050 rupiah) (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)