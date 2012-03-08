JAKARTA, March 8 Indonesia's central bank raised a total of 10.59 trillion rupiah ($1.16 billion) from an auction of nine-month SBI debt and sharia SBI debt on Thursday.

Following are the results of the auction:

Latest Feb Nine-month SBI: Weighted average rate 3.82637 3.82290 (pct) Amount absorbed (bln 10,423.00 5,000.00 rph) - Total incoming bids 15,108.00 47,549.50 (bln rph) SOR (stop out rate) 4.00 3.84 (pct) Bid rate range (pct) 2.75-4.75 3.75-4.90 Frequency of incoming 143 266 bids Nine-month sharia SBI: Weighted average rate 3.82637 3.82290 (pct) Amount absorbed (bln 167.50 362.50 rph) - Total incoming bids 167.50 362.50 (bln rph) Frequency of incoming 3 5 bids ($1 = 9,110 rupiah) (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)