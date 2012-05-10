BRIEF-Mytilineos Holdings and GE cooperate to install the world's first Digital Smelter
* Announces cooperation with General Electric (GE), aiming to optimise productivity and reduce energy costs
JAKARTA May 10 Indonesia's finance ministry aims to raise 6 trillion rupiah ($650.05 million) in a debt auction on May 14, the debt office said in a statement on Thursday.
The ministry plans to sell three-month and one-year T-bills, as well as bonds with 10-year, 15-year and 20-year tenors.
Indonesia has sold 146.32 trillion rupiah in bonds as of May 2 this year, 53.8 percent of its total target for 2012 of 272 trillion rupiah, according to the debt office. ($1 = 9,230 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)
* State Street Corp reports 7.1 percent passive stake in J C Penney Company Inc as of December 31 -sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2lM2Nwb Further company coverage:
* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake of 273,650 shares in Chesapeake Energy Corp - SEC Filing