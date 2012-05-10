JAKARTA May 10 Indonesia's finance ministry aims to raise 6 trillion rupiah ($650.05 million) in a debt auction on May 14, the debt office said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry plans to sell three-month and one-year T-bills, as well as bonds with 10-year, 15-year and 20-year tenors.

Indonesia has sold 146.32 trillion rupiah in bonds as of May 2 this year, 53.8 percent of its total target for 2012 of 272 trillion rupiah, according to the debt office. ($1 = 9,230 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)