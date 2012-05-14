JAKARTA, May 14 Indonesia sold 775 billion rupiah ($84.33 million) of government bonds in an auction on Monday at yields about 30 basis points higher than the previous auction, according to data from the debt office.

Following are the results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent.

3-mth 1-yr 10-yr 15-yr 20-yr

T-bills T-bills bonds bonds bonds

FR0061 FR0059 FR0058 Incoming bids 2.655 2.780 3.511 2.100 2.263 (trln rph) Winning bids - - 0.500 0.275 - (trln rph) - Competitive - - 0.455 0.220 - bids - Non competitive - - 0.045 0.055 - bids Lowest yield 3.50000 4.18750 6.28125 6.68750 7.00000 (pct) Highest yield 4.25000 5.00000 6.59375 7.00000 7.50000 (pct) Weighted avg - - 6.29808 6.68750 - yield Bid-to-cover - - 7.02 7.64 - ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry.

($1 = 9,190 rupiah) (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)