JAKARTA May 14 Indonesia only raised 775
billion rupiah ($84.33 million) in a debt auction on Monday
after aiming for sales of 6 trillion rupiah, the debt office
said, on speculation that foreign investors avoided high
exchange-rate risks.
The finance ministry has raised 25.02 trillion rupiah from
debt auctions this quarter out of a 46.5 trillion rupiah target.
It raised 60.387 trillion rupiah in the first quarter.
Foreign investors have sold 2.78 trillion rupiah of
Indonesian government bonds this quarter, taking down their
ownership to 29 percent of total outstanding bonds, data as of
May 11 from the debt office showed.
($1 = 9,190 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)