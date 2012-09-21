JAKARTA, Sept 21 Indonesia's finance ministry aims to raise 12 trillion rupiah ($1.26 billion) in retail bonds it will start offering on Friday, the acting head of debt office Robert Pakpahan told reporters.

The bond will be offered until Oct 5 with a coupon at 6.25 percent per year and maturing in October 2015. ($1 = 9,540 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)