BRIEF-Investcorp says UAE's Mubadala completes deal to take 20 pct stake in its parent
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent
JAKARTA, March 25 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 461 billion rupiah ($40.5 million) of Islamic bonds on Tuesday, well below an indicative target of 1.5 trillion rupiah, the ministry's debt office said.
The ministry sold 13-year, project-based sukuk with a weighted average yield of 8.75977 percent, higher than 8.73439 percent in the previous auction on March 11.
The yield for 29-year project-based sukuk was 9.04616 percent, up from 8.97979 percent.
The ministry failed to sell 6-month sukuk T-bill and 6-year project-based sukuk.
Total bids were 3.362 trillion rupiah, higher than 2.76 trillion rupiah in the previous auction, with the highest bid-to-cover ratio 1.20 for 29-year project-based sukuk.
($1 = 11,380 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
LONDON, March 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.