BRIEF-Fong Chien Construction says no dividend for 2016
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 2 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 9.9 trillion rupiah ($875.1 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, with weighted average yields for one-year T-bills, five-year and 20-year bonds lower compared with the previous auction on March 18. Total incoming bids were 26.179 trillion rupiah. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR006 <IDFR0070 <IDFR0068= 9=> => > Incoming 4.2649 2.579 6.977 5.2063 7.1521 bids (trln rph) Winning 1 0.500 3 1.7 3.7 bids (trln rph) - 0.540 0.250 2.900 1.300 3.700 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non 0.460 0.250 0.100 0.400 0.000 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.25000 6.15000 7.53000 7.78000 8.34000 yield (pct) Highest 7.00000 7.00000 8.00000 9.00000 9.00000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.47829 6.24800 7.59992 7.79851 8.38229 avg yield Bid-to-cove 4.26 5.16 2.33 3.06 1.93 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,312.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
March 20 Huaan Securities Co Ltd : * Says it will scrap plan to sell Anhui brokerage unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YFwYDr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)