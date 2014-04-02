JAKARTA, April 2 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 9.9 trillion rupiah ($875.14 million) at a bond auction on Wednesday, above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah with most yields lower compared with the previous auction on March 18, the ministry's debt office said.

The country sold all offered securities, with total bids of 26.179 trillion rupiah, below the 28.4 trillion rupiah previously.

Weighted average yield for three-month T-bills was 5.47829 percent. The yield for one-year T-bills was 6.2480 percent, lower than 6.36080 percent from the previous auction.

Yield for five-year bonds was 7.59992 percent, down from 7.65641 percent. The 10-year bond yield was 7.79851 percent and that for 20-year bonds fell to 8.38229 percent from 8.46607 percent in the previous auction.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy raised 82.84 trillion rupiah of conventional and Islamic bonds in the first quarter of the year, and plans to sell 66 trillion rupiah between April and June.

Foreign investors held 360.72 trillion rupiah of government bonds as of March 27, or 33.6 percent of the total outstanding, rising from 32.5 percent at end of December.

($1 = 11,312 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Richard Borsuk)