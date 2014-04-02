BRIEF-Fong Chien Construction says no dividend for 2016
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
JAKARTA, April 2 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 9.9 trillion rupiah ($875.14 million) at a bond auction on Wednesday, above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah with most yields lower compared with the previous auction on March 18, the ministry's debt office said.
The country sold all offered securities, with total bids of 26.179 trillion rupiah, below the 28.4 trillion rupiah previously.
Weighted average yield for three-month T-bills was 5.47829 percent. The yield for one-year T-bills was 6.2480 percent, lower than 6.36080 percent from the previous auction.
Yield for five-year bonds was 7.59992 percent, down from 7.65641 percent. The 10-year bond yield was 7.79851 percent and that for 20-year bonds fell to 8.38229 percent from 8.46607 percent in the previous auction.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy raised 82.84 trillion rupiah of conventional and Islamic bonds in the first quarter of the year, and plans to sell 66 trillion rupiah between April and June.
Foreign investors held 360.72 trillion rupiah of government bonds as of March 27, or 33.6 percent of the total outstanding, rising from 32.5 percent at end of December.
($1 = 11,312 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Richard Borsuk)
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
March 20 Huaan Securities Co Ltd : * Says it will scrap plan to sell Anhui brokerage unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YFwYDr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)