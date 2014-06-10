June 10 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 12 trillion rupiah ($1.02 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, with higher weighted average yields compared with the previous auction on May 26. Total incoming bids were 21.6 trillion rupiah and the highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.36 for the three-month T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR0069 <IDFR0070 => => Incoming 5.3571 3.1210 3.8970 5.8750 3.3810 bids (trln rph) Winning 1.0000 2.0000 3.1000 3.8000 2.1000 bids (trln rph) - 1.0000 1.0000 3.1000 3.2800 1.6500 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non - 1.0000 - 0.5200 0.4500 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.30000 6.30000 7.62000 7.96000 8.62000 yield (pct) Highest 6.25000 7.00000 7.85000 8.14000 8.78000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.42500 6.44250 7.68704 8.02667 8.66998 avg yield Bid-to-cove 5.36 1.56 1.26 1.55 1.61 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,805 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)