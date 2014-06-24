JAKARTA, June 24 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 8.35 trillion rupiah ($70.82 billion) of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 8
trillion rupiah, with higher weighted average yields compared
with the previous auction on June 10.
Total incoming bids were 13.809 trillion rupiah and the
highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.18 for the 10-month t-bills.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
10-mth 1-yr 10-yr 15-yr 20-yr
T-bill T-bill <IDFR0070 <IDFR0071
=> =>
Incoming 1.6700 1.1000 6.4720 3.0395 1.5275
bids (trln
rph)
Winning bids 0.4000 - 4.9000 2.0500 1.0000
(trln rph)
- 0.2000 - 4.5400 2.0500 0.9950
Competitive
bids
(trln rph)
- Non 0.2000 - 0.3600 - 0.0050
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest yield 6.30000 6.75000 8.15000 8.55000 8.72000
(pct)
Highest 6.75000 6.80000 8.30000 8.75000 8.91000
yield (pct)
Weighted avg 6.35000 - 8.17964 8.57943 8.74708
yield
Bid-to-cover 4.18 - 1.32 1.48 1.53
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 11,790 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)