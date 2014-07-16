JAKARTA, July 16 Indonesia's financial authorities are looking at ways to limit a surge in foreign debt among private firms and want to enlist the help of banks, worried that runaway lending could spark instability in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

The central bank has expressed concern over a rise in the debt service ratio (DSR), which climbed to 46.3 percent in the first quarter from 36.8 percent in the same period last year due to a surge in private external debt.

Bank Indonesia prefers the DSR, which is the ratio for repayments on external debt principal plus interest compared to a country's total export earnings, to be below 35 percent.

"If the economy slows down and exports don't pick up, the private sector has to be prudent offshore," Mirza Adityaswara, senior deputy governor of Bank Indonesia, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

"The point is there should be regulation to make sure offshore borrowing is done prudently."

The amount of private external debt almost doubled to $145.6 billion last April from around $83.8 billion in 2010.

The central bank is working with other financial authorities to limit offshore debt by publishing guidance on what they consider prudent financial ratios for companies, which banks can refer to when considering loan requests.

Some of the ratios being considered include foreign currency assets against foreign currency liabilities, debt to equity ratios, and interest costs compared to operating earnings.

Lenders will then need to decide for themselves whether, in the light of these recommendation, they should offer foreign loans to companies.

Adityaswara declined to say when such guidelines would be announced.

"We think it is better if there are some covenants or ratios that all Indonesian companies need to watch. We are reviewing this because other countries were doing the same thing," he said, mentioning South Korea.

Economists warned that the new rules should be aimed at heavily indebted companies and should not add to the bureaucracy for firms with healthy balance sheets.

"We should make rules that do not punish healthy companies, but keep corporates from taking excessive risks," said Mohamad Ikhsan, a monetary economist at the University of Indonesia in Jakarta.

The financial, leasing and business services sectors are the main industries with foreign debt, amounting to $39.70 billion in April.

More than 70 percent of Indonesia's foreign loans have a maturity period of more than a year.

Public external debt has expanded at a much slower pace. It stood at $131 billion in April 2014, up 10.4 percent from $118.6 billion in 2010. Its annual growth in April was only 2.2 percent.

Overall external debt reached $276.6 billion as of the end of April. The figure for May will be announced on Thursday. (Additional reporting by Jonathan Thatcher and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Alan Raybould)