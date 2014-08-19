JAKARTA, Aug 19 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.28 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, higher than an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 21.68 trillion rupiah and the highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.54 for the 10-month T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 10-mth 1-yr 10-yr 15-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR0070 <IDFR0071= => > Incoming 2.0310 3.7800 5.6210 2.6710 7.5790 bids (trln rph) Winning bids 0.8000 2.0000 5.1500 1.8500 5.2000 (trln rph) - 0.4000 1.0000 4.9500 1.8500 4.7950 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non 0.4000 1.0000 0.2000 - 0.4050 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 6.75000 6.89000 8.26000 8.65000 8.96000 (pct) Highest 7.01000 7.15000 8.40000 8.78000 9.18000 yield (pct) Weighted avg 6.79875 6.93900 8.29983 8.69958 9.01554 yield Bid-to-cover 2.54 1.89 1.09 1.44 1.46 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. (1 US dollar = 11,678 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)