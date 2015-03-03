March 3 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 10
trillion rupiah ($772 million) worth of conventional bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, in line with an indicative target.
Total incoming bids were 22.842 trillion rupiah, lower than
36.090 trillion rupiah on Feb. 16.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.67 for the three-month
T-bills.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
3-mth 1-yr 9-yr 19-yr
T-bill T-bill
Incoming bids 5.673 6.135 7.015 4.0195
(trln rph)
Winning bids 1.00 2.00 3.90 3.10
(trln rph)
- Competitive 1.00 1.00 2.957 3.053
bids
(trln rph)
- Non - 1.00 0.943 0.047
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest yield 5.15000 5.80000 6.90000 7.27000
(pct)
Highest yield 6.00000 6.60000 7.10000 7.70000
(pct)
Weighted avg 5.31500 5.89000 6.93270 7.33941
yield
Bid-to-cover 5.67 3.07 1.80 1.30
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 12,960 rupiah)
