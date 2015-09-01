JAKARTA, Sept 1 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 10 trillion rupiah ($709.47 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, in line with the indicative target. Total incoming bids were 16.38 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.95 for the three-month T-bill. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 6-yr 11-yr 21-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR005 <IDFR005 <IDFR007 3=> 6=> 2=> Incoming 2.950 3.245 4.360 3.793 2.0332 bids (trln rph) Winning 1.000 1.500 3.800 2.900 0.800 bids (trln rph) - 1.000 1.000 3.095 2.515 0.600 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.500 0.705 0.385 0.200 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.40000 6.50000 8.30000 8.60000 9.05000 yield (pct) Highest 6.99000 7.30000 8.72000 9.02000 10.12000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.86700 6.73175 8.50360 8.72928 9.07930 avg yield Bid-to-cove 2.95 2.16 1.15 1.31 2.54 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 14,095 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)