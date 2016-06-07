JAKARTA, June 7 Indonesia sold 18 trillion rupiah ($1.36 billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said. Total incoming bids were 42.33 trillion rupiah, higher than the 14.69 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on May 24. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 8.57 for the bonds maturing in September 2026. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-month 1-year Bonds Bonds Bonds T-bills T-bills maturing maturing maturing May July 2021 September 2031 2026 Incoming 2.811 2.291 9.775 16.277 11.1744 bids (trln rph) Winning 2.000 1.250 5.150 1.900 7.700 bids (trln rph) - 2.000 0.780 3.605 1.330 6.1611 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.470 1.545 0.570 1.5389 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.39000 6.25000 7.45000 7.70000 7.87000 yield (pct) Highest 6.20000 7.20000 7.67000 8.37000 8.53000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.52100 6.28462 7.45834 7.72402 7.91485 avg yield Bid-to-co 1.41 1.83 1.90 8.57 1.45 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,270 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)