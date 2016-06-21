JAKARTA, June 21 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 12.9 trillion rupiah ($971.68 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, slightly above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 17.53 trillion rupiah, lower than 42.33 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on June 7. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.32 for the bonds maturing in May 2036. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing Mar 2017 Jul 2021 May 2031 May 2036 <IDFR0053 <IDFR0073 <IDFR0072= => => > Incoming 1.400 5.435 6.0595 4.6396 bids (trln rph) Winning 0.950 4.600 5.350 2.000 bids (trln rph) - 0.475 3.220 4.573 1.400 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non 0.475 1.380 0.777 0.600 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.98000 7.43000 7.86000 7.86000 yield (pct) Highest 6.50000 7.55000 7.99000 8.05000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.00579 7.46981 7.90953 7.91964 avg yield Bid-to-co 1.47 1.18 1.13 2.32 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,276 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by xxx)