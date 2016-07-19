JAKARTA, July 19 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 18 trillion rupiah ($1.38 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 46.85 trillion rupiah, almost triple of 17.53 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on June 21. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.06 for the bonds maturing in July 2021 . Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing Oct 2016 July 2017 July 2021 Sep 2026 May 2036 <IDFR0053 <IDFR0056 => => Incoming 4.130 3.385 20.474 11.975 6.8865 bids (trln rph) Winning 2.000 2.000 4.050 4.250 5.700 bids (trln rph) - 2.000 1.300 2.835 2.975 3.990 Competit ive bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.700 1.215 1.275 1.710 competit ive bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.20000 6.05000 6.83000 7.03000 7.44000 yield (pct) Highest 5.70000 6.50000 8.00000 8.00000 8.00000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.34465 6.14615 6.85354 7.08588 7.47993 avg yield Bid-to-c 2.07 1.69 5.06 2.82 1.21 over ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,085 rupiah) (Reporting By Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)