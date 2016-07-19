JAKARTA, July 19 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 18 trillion
rupiah ($1.38 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative
target of 12 trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 46.85 trillion rupiah, almost triple of 17.53
trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on June 21.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.06 for the bonds maturing in July 2021
.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.
T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing
Oct 2016 July 2017 July 2021 Sep 2026 May 2036
<IDFR0053 <IDFR0056
=> =>
Incoming 4.130 3.385 20.474 11.975 6.8865
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 2.000 2.000 4.050 4.250 5.700
bids
(trln
rph)
- 2.000 1.300 2.835 2.975 3.990
Competit
ive bids
(trln
rph)
- Non - 0.700 1.215 1.275 1.710
competit
ive bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 5.20000 6.05000 6.83000 7.03000 7.44000
yield
(pct)
Highest 5.70000 6.50000 8.00000 8.00000 8.00000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 5.34465 6.14615 6.85354 7.08588 7.47993
avg
yield
Bid-to-c 2.07 1.69 5.06 2.82 1.21
over
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids
absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 13,085 rupiah)
(Reporting By Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)