JAKARTA, Oct 11 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 6.15 trillion rupiah ($473.70 million) of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, half of the indicative target of 12 trillion
rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 12.77 trillion rupiah compared with
19.73 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Sept.
27.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.88 for the bonds
maturing in May 2022.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing
Jan 2017 Oct 2017 May 2022 May 2031 May 2036
<IDFR006 <IDFR0073 <IDFR0072
1=> => =>
Incoming 1.850 1.685 4.0321 3.5784 1.6203
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 1.000 0.900 1.400 1.800 1.050
bids
(trln
rph)
- 1.000 0.700 1.192 1.260 0.961
Competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
- Non - 0.200 0.208 0.540 0.089
competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 5.55000 6.05000 6.89000 7.36000 7.45000
yield
(pct)
Highest 6.25000 6.98000 7.10000 7.48000 7.64000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 5.69900 6.13929 6.94919 7.38959 7.49871
avg yield
Bid-to-co 1.85 1.87 2.88 1.99 1.54
ver ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 12,983 rupiah)
