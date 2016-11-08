Nov 8 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 12.9
trillion rupiah ($986.24 million) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, above the indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 22.51 trillion rupiah, higher than
15.32 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Oct.
25.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.21 for the T-bills
maturing in February 2017.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing
Feb 2017 Nov 2017 May 2022 May 2027 Aug 2032
<IDFR006 <IDFR0059= <IDFR0074
1=> > =>
Incoming 4.415 1.840 5.6784 8.0501 2.531
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 2.000 1.250 3.850 4.050 1.750
bids
(trln
rph)
- 2.000 0.965 3.295 2.848 1.225
Competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
- Non - 0.285 0.555 1.202 0.525
competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 5.70000 6.10000 6.95000 7.30000 7.70000
yield
(pct)
Highest 6.00000 6.50000 7.25000 7.50000 7.85000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 5.77080 6.18653 6.96991 7.33979 7.76871
avg yield
Bid-to-co 2.21 1.47 1.47 1.99 1.45
ver ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 13,080 rupiah)
