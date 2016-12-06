JAKARTA, Dec 6 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 6.2 trillion rupiah ($463.72 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, in line with its indicative target. Total incoming bids were 29.29 trillion rupiah, higher than 22.51 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Nov. 8. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 6.67 for the bonds maturing in May 2027. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing Mar 2017 Dec 2017 May 2022 May 2027 May 2036 <IDFR006 <IDFR0059= <IDFR007 1=> > 2=> Incoming 4.466 3.861 8.545 10.6674 1.7478 bids (trln rph) Winning 2.000 0.800 1.800 1.600 - bids (trln rph) - 2.000 0.400 1.260 1.120 - Competitiv e bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.400 0.540 0.480 - competitiv e bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.72000 6.45000 7.59000 7.89000 8.18000 yield (pct) Highest 6.75000 7.50000 8.00000 8.15000 8.50000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.81175 6.62500 7.63826 7.89107 - avg yield Bid-to-cov 2.23 4.83 4.75 6.67 - er ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,370 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)