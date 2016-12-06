BRIEF-First Bancshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Reports a 20 percent increase in operating net earnings and declares quarterly dividends
JAKARTA, Dec 6 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 6.2 trillion rupiah ($463.72 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, in line with its indicative target. Total incoming bids were 29.29 trillion rupiah, higher than 22.51 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Nov. 8. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 6.67 for the bonds maturing in May 2027. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing Mar 2017 Dec 2017 May 2022 May 2027 May 2036 <IDFR006 <IDFR0059= <IDFR007 1=> > 2=> Incoming 4.466 3.861 8.545 10.6674 1.7478 bids (trln rph) Winning 2.000 0.800 1.800 1.600 - bids (trln rph) - 2.000 0.400 1.260 1.120 - Competitiv e bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.400 0.540 0.480 - competitiv e bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.72000 6.45000 7.59000 7.89000 8.18000 yield (pct) Highest 6.75000 7.50000 8.00000 8.15000 8.50000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.81175 6.62500 7.63826 7.89107 - avg yield Bid-to-cov 2.23 4.83 4.75 6.67 - er ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,370 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses this week that it is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any further measures will be limited as economic growth slows.