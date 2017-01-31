BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
JAKARTA, Jan 31 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 22 trillion rupiah ($1.65 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 49.44 trillion rupiah, lower than the 53.69 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Jan. 17. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.51 for the T-bills maturing in May 2017. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing May 2017 Feb 2018 May 2022 May 2027 Aug 2032 <IDFR006 <IDFR0059= <IDFR007 1=> > 4=> Incoming 19.480 15.480 5.9735 6.8273 1.6824 bids (trln rph) Winning 5.550 9.450 2.250 3.800 0.950 bids (trln rph) - 3.550 8.450 1.575 2.660 0.730 Competitiv e bids (trln rph) - Non 2.000 1.000 0.675 1.140 0.220 competitiv e bids (trln rph) Lowest 4.85000 5.58000 7.20000 7.55000 7.95000 yield (pct) Highest 5.60000 6.70000 7.45000 7.90000 8.20000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.02014 5.90243 7.28987 7.62988 7.99964 avg yield Bid-to-cov 3.51 1.64 2.65 1.80 1.77 er ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,340 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.