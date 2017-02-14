JAKARTA, Feb 14 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 18.43 trillion rupiah ($1.38 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 31.81 trillion rupiah, lower than the 49.44 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Jan. 31. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.41 for the bonds maturing in August 2032. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing May 2017 Feb 2018 May 2027 Aug 2032 May 2036 <IDFR005 <IDFR0074= <IDFR007 9=> > 2=> Incoming 9.955 8.005 7.2856 2.7203 3.8484 bids (trln rph) Winning 5.000 5.000 4.650 1.130 2.650 bids (trln rph) - 2.500 3.200 3.330 0.791 2.315 Competitiv e bids (trln rph) - Non 2.500 1.800 1.320 0.339 0.335 competitiv e bids (trln rph) Lowest 4.99000 5.88000 7.50000 7.85000 8.05000 yield (pct) Highest 5.50000 6.15000 7.70000 7.98000 8.25000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.05558 5.98448 7.53988 7.87998 8.10963 avg yield Bid-to-cov 1.99 1.60 1.57 2.41 1.45 er ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,325 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)