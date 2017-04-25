JAKARTA, April 25 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 17 trillion rupiah ($1.28 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were worth 47.14 trillion rupiah, higher than the 41.89 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on April 11. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 13.58 for the bonds maturing in May 2022. Following are the auction results. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing May 2036 Feb 2044 July 2017 Jan 2018 May 2022 May 2027 Incoming 11.295 6.505 6.788 13.4984 6.2035 2.848 bids (trln rph) Winning 5.000 0.500 0.500 4.500 4.800 1.700 bids (trln rph) - 2.500 0.250 0.350 3.150 3.360 1.200 Competit ive bids (trln rph) - Non 2.500 0.250 0.150 1.350 1.440 0.500 competit ive bids (trln rph) Lowest 4.89000 5.60000 6.69000 7.04000 7.67000 7.90000 yield (pct) Highest 5.20000 6.19000 6.82000 7.25000 7.80000 8.06000 yield (pct) Weighted 4.92448 5.64400 6.69857 7.05397 7.73974 7.95893 avg yield Bid-to-c 2.26 13.01 13.58 3.00 1.29 1.68 over ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,275 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)