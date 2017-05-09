JAKARTA, May 9 Indonesia's finance ministry sold
14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, below the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were worth 24.19 trillion rupiah, lower
than the 47.14 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction
on April 25.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.74 for the bonds
maturing in May 2036.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing
Aug 2017 May 2018 May 2022 Aug 2032 May 2036
<IDFR006 <IDFR007 <IDFR007
1=> 4=> 2=>
Incoming 5.630 5.360 5.129 4.0945 3.9787
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 5.000 2.300 2.400 2.850 1.450
bids
(trln
rph)
- 2.500 1.200 1.770 2.066 1.250
Competit
ive bids
(trln
rph)
- Non 2.500 1.100 0.630 0.784 0.200
competit
ive bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 4.90000 5.70000 6.69000 7.45000 7.79000
yield
(pct)
Highest 5.29000 6.18000 6.80000 7.60000 8.00000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 4.97260 5.84625 6.71947 7.52402 7.82987
avg
yield
Bid-to-c 1.13 2.33 2.14 1.44 2.74
over
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,345 rupiah)
