JAKARTA Nov 21 Indonesia will post a budget deficit of less than 2 percent of gross domestic product this year, lower than expected due to strong government revenues, deputy finance minister Anny Ratnawati said on Monday.

The finance minister said in July that higher spending on fuel subsidies was expected to widen the deficit to 2.1 percent of GDP, from a previous budget forecast of 1.8 percent.

Last year, the budget deficit turned out to be just 0.62 percent of GDP, far below a 2.1 percent projection, due to slow government spending in a country where red tape and bad infrastructure have hampered the growth potential for Southeast Asia's biggest economy. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)