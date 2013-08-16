JAKARTA Aug 16 Indonesia's current account
deficit widened to 4.4 percent of gross domestic product in the
second quarter of the year, from 2.4 percent the previous
quarter, Bank Indonesia said on Friday.
The deficit totalled $9.8 billion, higher than BI's
estimates of $8 billion, due to increasing demand for dollars in
the April-June period for debt payment and dividends coupled
with heavy capital outflows.
The central bank has previously said it expects the deficit
to narrow to around $6 billion in the third quarter.
Overall, there was a $2.5 billion deficit in the balance of
payments in the second quarter, narrowing from a $6.6 billion
deficit for the first three months of the year.
The balance of payments in the third quarter, BI said, will
improve compared to the April-June period supported by a smaller
current deficit in line with a slowdown in domestic demand and
adjustment in the rupiah exchange rate.
On Thursday, the central bank held its benchmark rate
unchanged at 6.5 percent, in a bid to preserve growth amid a
slowdown in domestic consumption, investment and the global
economy.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana;
Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Richard Borsuk)