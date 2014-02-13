(Repeats to attach to corrected alert on balance of payments)

JAKARTA Feb 13 Indonesia's current account deficit narrowed to 1.98 percent of gross domestic product in the final quarter of the year, compared with initial estimates of below 3 percent, the central bank said on Thursday.

Central bank governor Agus Martowardojo said the smaller deficit was due to a decline in imports in line with lower domestic demand.

The widest measure of the flow of goods, services and money in and out of the country stood at 3.8 percent of GDP in the third quarter after a record high 4.4 percent in April-June.

Southeast Asia's largest economy has been struggling to push down its current-account deficit, pressured by imports of consumer goods, to a sustainable level. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)