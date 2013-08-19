Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
JAKARTA Aug 19 Indonesia's central bank said that pressure on the country's current account deficit will ease in the second half of the year due to an improvement in the financial and capital account.
The rupiah on Monday fell to the lowest level since May 2009 after Bank Indonesia on Friday announced that the current account deficit widened to 4.4 percent of gross domestic product in the second quarter of the year, from around 2.4 percent in January-March.
"We estimate pressure on current account will ease in the third and fourth quarters, though the deficit will remain," the bank's spokesman Peter Jacobs told Reuters.
The wider current account in the second quarter has raised concerns among offshore investors, putting more pressure on the ailing rupiah. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Richard Borsuk)
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.