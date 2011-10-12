BRIEF-Dbs Group Holdings to sell 100% interest in Dbs China Square for about S$358 million
* Unit Dbs Bank agreed to sell its entire equity interest in Dbs China Square to an indirect unit of Manulife Financial Corporation for about s$358 million
JAKARTA Oct 12 Indonesia's state deposit agency (LPS) lowered the maximum guaranteed rupiah deposit rate by 25 basis points to 7 percent, executive director Firdaus Djaelani said on Wednesday, after the central bank cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday to boost growth amid a global economic slowdown.
The LPS also lowered the maximum guaranteed dollar deposit rate by 75 basis points to 2 percent.
"The main reason for these cuts is because inflation is relatively low and banking liquidity remains sufficient, therefore bank deposit rates are expected to decline," said Djaelani.
Indonesian deposits that offer interest rates above those levels will not be guaranteed by the government. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
