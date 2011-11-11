JAKARTA Nov 11 Indonesia's state deposit agency (LPS) on Friday cut its maximum guaranteed rupiah and dollar deposit rates by 25 basis points each from a month ago, said the agency in a statement.

The maximum guaranteed rupiah rate was cut to 6.75 percent, and the dollar rate to 1.75 percent.

The decision came after the country's central bank cut its benchmark overnight interest rate by a surprise 50 basis points on Thursday, hoping to mitigate a weakening global economy and keep Indonesia on a strong growth path.

Indonesian deposits that offer interest rates above these levels will not be guaranteed by the government. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)