BRIEF-UOL Group updates in relation to acquisition of Raintree Gardens
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
JAKARTA Dec 12 Indonesia's state deposit agency (LPS) cut the maximum guaranteed rupiah and dollar deposit rates by 25 basis points (bps) each from the previous month, the agency said in a statement on Monday.
The maximum rupiah rate was cut to 6.5 percent and the dollar rate to 1.5 percent, effective Dec. 15, LPS said.
Indonesian deposits that offer interest rates above those levels are not guaranteed by LPS.
Bank Indonesia kept its benchmark overnight rate at a record low 6 percent last week as anticipated, pausing an easing cycle because it expects 75 bps of recent rate cuts to help stimulate the domestic economy next year as global growth slows.
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by John Stonestreet)
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
LONDON, Feb 9 UK-based fund manager Ashmore Group posted an above-forecast 32 percent rise in first-half core profits on Thursday, following strong investment returns in emerging markets and sending its shares to the top of the FTSE mid-cap index.
* Says its shares to resume trade on Feb 10 after biggest shareholder's share transfer plan