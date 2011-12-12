JAKARTA Dec 12 Indonesia's state deposit agency (LPS) cut the maximum guaranteed rupiah and dollar deposit rates by 25 basis points (bps) each from the previous month, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

The maximum rupiah rate was cut to 6.5 percent and the dollar rate to 1.5 percent, effective Dec. 15, LPS said.

Indonesian deposits that offer interest rates above those levels are not guaranteed by LPS.

Bank Indonesia kept its benchmark overnight rate at a record low 6 percent last week as anticipated, pausing an easing cycle because it expects 75 bps of recent rate cuts to help stimulate the domestic economy next year as global growth slows.

(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by John Stonestreet)