Fitch Affirms DBS Hong Kong and DBS Taiwan at 'AA-'/Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TAIPEI, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
(DBSHK) and DBS
Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (DBS Taiwan) at 'AA-'. At the same time, the
agency has
affirmed DBS Taiwan's National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(twn)'.
The Outlooks are
Stable. A full list of rating action is at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT