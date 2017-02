JAKARTA, Sept 9 Indonesia's central bank said on Friday it plans to issue a regulation requiring exporters to return funds parked overseas to Indonesia, in a move that will improve export data and add U.S. dollar supply to the local financial system.

Bank Indonesia is working with the customs and excise office to monitor local firms' export earnings, said spokesman Difi A. Johansyah, without giving further details or the expected timing of the regulation. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)