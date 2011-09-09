* C.bank aims to boost local dlr liquidity, calm inflation
By Aditya Suharmoko
JAKARTA, Sept 9 Indonesia's central bank said on
Friday it plans to issue a regulation requiring exporters to
return funds parked overseas to Indonesia, a move that could add
billions of U.S. dollars to the local financial system and boost
the rupiah .
The regulation, which could be issued this month, would be
the latest in a series of moves by Bank Indonesia in the past
year to try to protect Southeast Asia's largest economy from
possible capital outflows if global risk sentiment worsens.
The G20 member's economic fundamentals look strong and
portfolio and direct investors are still pouring money into the
country despite increased global risk aversion, but past
financial crises saw capital outflows that hurt the currency.
"Today's announcement appears to be part and parcel of Bank
Indonesia's recent initiative to bolster the economy's immunity,
just in case global financial disruptions take place," said
Wellian Wiranto, an economist at HSBC.
"In coordination with the government, the authorities are
likely to try and strengthen the country's defenses further,
particularly in the field of financial markets, even as we see
the real sector staying relatively immune to any potential
global slowdown."
Policymakers are trying to prove the country is more stable
to external shocks as they seek the approval of ratings agencies
in the next year for an upgrade to an investment grade sovereign
rating, which would lower government borrowing costs and spur
fund investment interest.
Memories of the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis are still
fresh, when a sudden withdrawal of foreign funds and high levels
of foreign debt rocked the region, prompting the IMF to step in
to help stabilise the currencies of Indonesia, Thailand and
South Korea.
EXPORT EARNINGS
Bank Indonesia spokesman Difi A. Johansyah told Reuters the
central bank is working with the customs and excise office to
monitor local firms' export earnings to bring home a potential
$31.5 billion.
The move -- if enforced -- could be painful for exporters
such as coal miners Bumi Resources and Adaro Energy
, palm oil firm Astra Agro and Vale's
nickel mining unit INCO .
Indonesia is the world's biggest exporter of thermal coal,
tin and palm oil.
In the first seven months of this year, Indonesian exports
totalled $116 billion, up 36.5 percent from the same period a
year ago, the latest data from the statistics bureau shows.
"We expect to strengthen the liquidity condition of foreign
currencies domestically so that we won't be too dependent on
supply of foreign currencies from 'hot money' because it can
reverse," said Johansyah, adding similar moves are implemented
in emerging economies from Brazil to Thailand.
"We want to strengthen our macro stability with money from
our own activities....We expect the first buffer to be from our
own foreign currency system."
He said this would reduce dependency on foreign portfolio
funds, which he said were worth about $16 billion in stocks,
government bonds and central bank SBI debt in 2010.
Foreign investors held a near record 247.2 trillion rupiah
($28.9 billion), or 35 percent, of total outstanding Indonesian
government bonds as of Sept 5, the latest finance ministry data
shows. This compares to 30.5 percent in foreign ownership as of
December last year.
Foreign ownership of the stock market , which has hit
record highs this year, was even higher at 57 percent as of
end-August, according to stock depository agency data.
BOOST FOR RUPIAH, BANKS
Besides adding dollar liquidity to the financial system,
Johansyah said the move would improve tax collection, and would
also guard against inflation. BI has already allowed the rupiah
to rise to a seven-year high to temper imported inflation.
There will be a penalty for non-compliance, he said, without
providing details as it was still being finalised.
Teguh Hartanto, a banking analyst at Bahana Securities, said
investors could trim holdings of dollar earners ahead of the
regulation.
He estimated the potential inflows at stake at $30 billion.
The extra liquidity would lower the cost of funding
domestically and discourage firms from borrowing money offshore,
so would be a catalyst for local lenders Bank Mandiri <BMRI.JK,
BNI and BCA , Hartanto said.
The central bank and government are also considering
regulations to limit local firms' foreign debt exposure, the
finance minister said this week.
"Big firms are being asked to limit offshore borrowing. If
they want to borrow, they can go to local banks. With improving
liquidity, the cost of funds will be cheaper. So banks will be
more competitive," Hartanto said.
Indonesia's central bank on Thursday lowered the floor of
its interbank overnight rate by a half percentage point to
encourage more interbank loans, a move analysts said would
provide extra liqudity in case of a worsening global economic
conditions.
"Bank Indonesia is being pre-emptive...It is in the same
spirit of precaution as the widening of the lower bounds of the
interest rate corridor and also the commitment to use FX
reserves to support the bond market," said Prakriti Sofat,
economist at Barclays Capital.
($1 = 8,568 rupiah)
