* C.bank aims to boost local dlr liquidity, calm inflation

* C.bank may issue regulation this month, plans penalty

* Analysts say move will boost rupiah, help local banks

* Part of series of cbank moves to guard against outflows (Updates with details)

By Aditya Suharmoko

JAKARTA, Sept 9 Indonesia's central bank said on Friday it plans to issue a regulation requiring exporters to return funds parked overseas to Indonesia, a move that could add billions of U.S. dollars to the local financial system and boost the rupiah .

The regulation, which could be issued this month, would be the latest in a series of moves by Bank Indonesia in the past year to try to protect Southeast Asia's largest economy from possible capital outflows if global risk sentiment worsens.

The G20 member's economic fundamentals look strong and portfolio and direct investors are still pouring money into the country despite increased global risk aversion, but past financial crises saw capital outflows that hurt the currency.

"Today's announcement appears to be part and parcel of Bank Indonesia's recent initiative to bolster the economy's immunity, just in case global financial disruptions take place," said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at HSBC.

"In coordination with the government, the authorities are likely to try and strengthen the country's defenses further, particularly in the field of financial markets, even as we see the real sector staying relatively immune to any potential global slowdown."

Policymakers are trying to prove the country is more stable to external shocks as they seek the approval of ratings agencies in the next year for an upgrade to an investment grade sovereign rating, which would lower government borrowing costs and spur fund investment interest.

Memories of the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis are still fresh, when a sudden withdrawal of foreign funds and high levels of foreign debt rocked the region, prompting the IMF to step in to help stabilise the currencies of Indonesia, Thailand and South Korea.

EXPORT EARNINGS

Bank Indonesia spokesman Difi A. Johansyah told Reuters the central bank is working with the customs and excise office to monitor local firms' export earnings to bring home a potential $31.5 billion.

The move -- if enforced -- could be painful for exporters such as coal miners Bumi Resources and Adaro Energy , palm oil firm Astra Agro and Vale's nickel mining unit INCO .

Indonesia is the world's biggest exporter of thermal coal, tin and palm oil.

In the first seven months of this year, Indonesian exports totalled $116 billion, up 36.5 percent from the same period a year ago, the latest data from the statistics bureau shows.

"We expect to strengthen the liquidity condition of foreign currencies domestically so that we won't be too dependent on supply of foreign currencies from 'hot money' because it can reverse," said Johansyah, adding similar moves are implemented in emerging economies from Brazil to Thailand.

"We want to strengthen our macro stability with money from our own activities....We expect the first buffer to be from our own foreign currency system."

He said this would reduce dependency on foreign portfolio funds, which he said were worth about $16 billion in stocks, government bonds and central bank SBI debt in 2010.

Foreign investors held a near record 247.2 trillion rupiah ($28.9 billion), or 35 percent, of total outstanding Indonesian government bonds as of Sept 5, the latest finance ministry data shows. This compares to 30.5 percent in foreign ownership as of December last year.

Foreign ownership of the stock market , which has hit record highs this year, was even higher at 57 percent as of end-August, according to stock depository agency data.

BOOST FOR RUPIAH, BANKS

Besides adding dollar liquidity to the financial system, Johansyah said the move would improve tax collection, and would also guard against inflation. BI has already allowed the rupiah to rise to a seven-year high to temper imported inflation.

There will be a penalty for non-compliance, he said, without providing details as it was still being finalised.

Teguh Hartanto, a banking analyst at Bahana Securities, said investors could trim holdings of dollar earners ahead of the regulation.

He estimated the potential inflows at stake at $30 billion.

The extra liquidity would lower the cost of funding domestically and discourage firms from borrowing money offshore, so would be a catalyst for local lenders Bank Mandiri <BMRI.JK, BNI and BCA , Hartanto said.

The central bank and government are also considering regulations to limit local firms' foreign debt exposure, the finance minister said this week.

"Big firms are being asked to limit offshore borrowing. If they want to borrow, they can go to local banks. With improving liquidity, the cost of funds will be cheaper. So banks will be more competitive," Hartanto said.

Indonesia's central bank on Thursday lowered the floor of its interbank overnight rate by a half percentage point to encourage more interbank loans, a move analysts said would provide extra liqudity in case of a worsening global economic conditions.

"Bank Indonesia is being pre-emptive...It is in the same spirit of precaution as the widening of the lower bounds of the interest rate corridor and also the commitment to use FX reserves to support the bond market," said Prakriti Sofat, economist at Barclays Capital. ($1 = 8,568 rupiah) (Additional reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Janeman Latul; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)