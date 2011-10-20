(Adds details, comment)
By Rieka Rahadiana and Aditya Suharmoko
JAKARTA Oct 29 Foreign direct investment in
Indonesia in the first nine months of 2011 was 16 percent higher
than a year earlier, and officials are optimistic that their
target for this year will be met.
The country's investment board on Thursday said FDI in the
third quarter was 46.4 trillion rupiah ($5.27 billion), or 15.7
percent more than in the same period of 2010.
In the second quarter, FDI totalled 43.1 trillion rupiah, or
21 percent above the year-earlier figure.
While the slower growth pace in the third quarter than
second might raise concern that investor interest could be hit
by global economic woes, the investment board said it was
confident the level would remain high.
"We're optimistic...we haven't felt the global impact," said
M. Azhar Lubis, a board official.
The investment board, whose chairman Gita Wirjawan this
week was made Indonesia's trade minister, has a target of
getting 170.2 trillion rupiah in FDI this year. Through nine
months, the total was 129 trillion rupiah.
In the third quarter, FDI went heavily into sectors such as
telecommunication and mining, as investors cashed in on booming
consumer demand from the world's top exporter of thermal coal
and tin.
Analysts expect Indonesia to remain attractive to investors
next year as as the economy is expected to again grow more than
6 percent.
"FDI should increase going forward, about 17 to 18 percent
next year. We see there's an impact from this crisis, but not
too big," said David Sumual, an analyst at BCA in Jakarta.
"For 2012, Indonesia doesn't have problems. Growth will
still be supported by investment and domestic consumption."
Total foreign and domestic investment in Indonesia could
reach 290 trillion rupiah next year, the investment board said
early this month.
Southeast Asia's largest economy also saw strong portfolio
investment this year, but the eurozone debt crisis and worries
about global conditions have led some investors to rebalance
assets in emerging economies since September, hurting the rupiah
currency.
In an effort to encourage foreign investment, Indonesia has
issued a regulation that provides a tax break for investors
committing at least 1 trillion rupiah into sectors including
base metals and petrochemicals.
The government is also focusing on infrastructure
improvement and is relying on private investors to finance
two-thirds of its $150 billion infrastructure needs. Japan,
China and India have all made big commitments this year.
Poor infrastructure, from roads to ports, means higher
distribution costs that create both a structural inflation
problem and inefficiencies for investors.
($1 = 8,800 rupiah)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)