* Govt to implement policies to strengthen rupiah - finmin
* Says regulations will address current account deficit
* Temporary tax will be imposed on goods sold below market
value
(Adds ongoing investigations into dumping, updates rupiah)
By Gayatri Suroyo
JAKARTA, March 10 Indonesia will impose a series
of regulations, including temporary anti-dumping import duties,
to help narrow the current account deficit and prop up a
weakening rupiah in Southeast Asia's largest economy, the
finance minister said on Tuesday.
The rupiah slipped as low as 13,090 to the dollar on
Tuesday, the lowest since August 1998.
After Malaysia's ringgit, the Indonesian currency is the
worst performing emerging Asian currency so far this year, with
a 5.2 percent loss against the dollar, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
"The condition currently is stable, maintained, but despite
that, we in the government always watch the movement of the
rupiah and of course we have to make policies to strengthen the
currency," Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told reporters,
adding that the regulations will address the problem of
Indonesia's current account deficit.
Under the new regulations, the finance ministry will be
allowed to impose a temporary tax on imported goods suspected of
being sold below fair market value. That allows the ministry to
take action against anti-dumping immediately, instead of waiting
for the trade ministry to complete its analysis.
Officials declined to say which imported goods could be
targeted.
The trade ministry is currently investigating possible
dumping of cold rolled stainless steel imports from China,
Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore. It was also
investigating dumping of polyethylene products from China, India
and Thailand.
The finance ministry will also offer tax breaks to companies
that export at least 30 percent of their products in a bid to
develop the country's manufacturing industry.
Indonesia's current account deficit narrowed to 2.95 percent
of gross domestic product last year from 3.18 percent the
previous year.
At times, the size of Indonesia's current account deficit
has reached 4 percent of GDP, which has worried investors and
put pressure on the rupiah.
The central bank said a current account deficit of 3 percent
of GDP this year would be acceptable.
Indonesia's financial regulator said it would also encourage
companies to use domestic reinsurance instead of paying for the
coverage overseas.
Indonesia's domestic reinsurance business is relatively
small. Officials want to merge the reinsurance operations of
state-owned enterprises to boost capacity.
The Financial Services Authority has sought to merge
state-owned reinsurers PT Reasuransi Internasional Indonesia
(Reindo) with PT Asei Reasuransi Indonesia to create Indonesia
Re.
(Additional reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Fransiska
Nangoy; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Kim Coghill and
Jacqueline Wong)