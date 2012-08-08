TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
JAKARTA Aug 8 Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves were little changed at $106.56 billion by the end of July, compared with $106.50 billion at the end of June, the central bank said on Wednesday.
It was the first time forex reserves had stabilised after deteriorating in the past few months as foreign investors sold local assets in favour of safer instruments such as the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Kim Coghill)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that a unit of New York-based brokerage Sidoti and Co Inc agreed to pay a $100,000 penalty to settle charges of compliance and trading surveillance failures.
* Flagship Ventures Fund reports a 9.4 percent passive stake in Editas Medicine Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8sCdd) Further company coverage: