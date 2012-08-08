JAKARTA Aug 8 Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves were little changed at $106.56 billion by the end of July, compared with $106.50 billion at the end of June, the central bank said on Wednesday.

It was the first time forex reserves had stabilised after deteriorating in the past few months as foreign investors sold local assets in favour of safer instruments such as the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Kim Coghill)